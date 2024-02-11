Indus Food Exhibition 2024: JKTPO Spotlights J & K's Culinary Brilliance In Food, Agriculture

The event, held from January 8th to 10th, witnessed J&K's vibrant participation, capturing the essence of the region's agricultural prowess.

Indus Food 2024, Southeast Asia's largest food and beverage export-focused exhibition, served as a vital platform for international collaboration within India's dynamic food industry. The event, organized by the Trade Promotion Council of India in association with the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, attracted over 1200 exhibitors and 7500 global buyers.

Jammu & Kashmir, recently honoured with the Gold (Winner) in National ODOP awards, claimed the spotlight at the esteemed Indus Food 2024. Eighteen exhibitors from the region, witnessed a remarkable showcase of products and impactful B2B meetings with both international and domestic buyers. These interactions resulted in 780+ promising leads and on spot orders worth 45 Lakhs.

The 7th Edition of Indus Food was inaugurated by Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal. He praised India's diverse food industry, emphasizing its potential to captivate global markets. He commended the sector's exponential growth, citing a remarkable 150% increase in processed food exports over the past nine years. He underscored India's agricultural export potential, currently standing at approximately US$ 53 Billion, with a projected target of US$ 100 Billion by 2030.

He quoted Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and said that the time has come for a fusion of technology and taste, emphasizing a new era in the food processing sector. He stressed the importance of large-scale food processing, effective product branding, and an export-oriented approach to benefit farmers, boost employment, and elevate the nation's economic gains.

The platform not only provided exposure and experience but also facilitated substantial business opportunities for entrepreneurs from Jammu & Kashmir. The region's exceptional products and culinary traditions stood out, contributing to the success of Indus Food 2024 as a significant avenue for promoting India's diverse food industry on the global stage.

The triumph at Indus Food 2024 reinforces Jammu & Kashmir's position as a powerhouse of culinary excellence and a vital contributor to India's diverse food industry on the global stage. The event served as a testament to the region's commitment towards promoting its unique offerings and fostering meaningful connections within the global food and beverage community.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now