Curve Electric Launches 'Pledge4kashmir' Campaign To Promote Sustainable Transportation

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Curve Electric, a pioneering startup providing electric bikes on rent throughout Srinagar city, launched a campaign“Pledge4Kashmir” at Exchange Road Lal Chowk, Srinagar on Monday.

A statement said that the event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Abdul Qayoom Kirmani – Chief Engineer Smart City, Advocate Nadeem Qadri – Amicus curiae to the High Court, Prof. Saad – Head of IIED Centre NIT Srinagar, Shahid Ansari – Founder Startup Kashmir, Shahid Mir – CEO Greenovator Innovations Foundation NIT Srinagar, and Sheikh Yameen – CEO & Co-founder of Curve Electric.

“The Pledge4Kashmir campaign aims to encourage the community to make a commitment towards sustainable transportation and environmental conservation. As part of the initiative, Curve Electric will plant a tree for every pledge received, contributing to the overall greening of the picturesque Kashmir Valley,” reads the statement.

During the launch event, Sheikh Yameen, CEO & Co-founder of Curve Electric, expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign, stating,“With Pledge4Kashmir, we are not just promoting electric bikes as an eco-friendly mode of transportation but also fostering a sense of responsibility towards our environment. We are honoured to have the support of esteemed personalities who share our vision for a cleaner and greener Kashmir.”

The event received overwhelming support from the public, as individuals from all walks of life pledged their commitment to adopt eco-friendly transportation solutions. The diverse array of attendees, including government officials, legal experts, academicians, and entrepreneurs, highlighted the collective effort needed to address environmental challenges.

Notable figures present at the launch shared their insights on the campaign's significance. Abdul Qayoom Kirmani, Chief Engineer Smart City, emphasised the importance of sustainable urban mobility, stating,“Curve Electric's Pledge4Kashmir aligns with our vision for a smart and environmentally conscious city. It is heartening to see the community come together to make a positive impact.”

Advocate Nadeem Qadri, Amicus curiae to the High Court, added,“Environmental conservation is a shared responsibility, and initiatives like Pledge4Kashmir inspire individuals to contribute meaningfully to the preservation of our natural heritage.”

Prof. Saad, Head of IIED Centre NIT Srinagar, highlighted the role of education in promoting sustainable practices:“As educators, we appreciate initiatives that not only raise awareness but also provide tangible solutions. Pledge4Kashmir encourages a shift towards cleaner and more sustainable modes of transportation.”

The Pledge4Kashmir campaign is set to make a lasting impact on the region's environmental landscape, fostering a culture of responsible and eco-friendly living. With the support of the community and the commitment of individuals, Curve Electric aims to contribute significantly to the green revolution in Kashmir.