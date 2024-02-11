WBF Celebrates World Wetland Day

Chairman Wullar Bachav Front, Shakeel ur Rasool, General Secretary, Mushtaq Ahmad, Publicity Secretary, Saimul Haq and other members addressed local population and spoke about wetland conservation and management rules.

The participants who were urged that they must not dump solid waste into the lake as this Wetland was giving them livelihood.

WBA Chairman Shakeel ur Rasool appealed Govt to implement orders of NGT for management of solid waste scientifically in Bandipora town and it's adjoining villages.

WBA Chairman said that there is a great role of providing natural resources by wetlands as it feeds millions of people across the world.

Wullar Bachav Front appealed to the people of Bandipora and Sopore to protect and conserve Wullar Lake.

