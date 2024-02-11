WBF Celebrates World Wetland Day

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Bandipora- With an aim creating awareness about wetland conservation around Bandipora, an awareness programme was organised by Wullar Bachav Front -WBF on Friday around Wullar Lake area in Bandipora.
Chairman Wullar Bachav Front, Shakeel ur Rasool, General Secretary, Mushtaq Ahmad, Publicity Secretary, Saimul Haq and other members addressed local population and spoke about wetland conservation and management rules.
ADVERTISEMENT
The participants who were urged that they must not dump solid waste into the lake as this Wetland was giving them livelihood.
WBA Chairman Shakeel ur Rasool appealed Govt to implement orders of NGT for management of solid waste scientifically in Bandipora town and it's adjoining villages.
WBA Chairman said that there is a great role of providing natural resources by wetlands as it feeds millions of people across the world.
Wullar Bachav Front appealed to the people of Bandipora and Sopore to protect and conserve Wullar Lake.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Kashmir's Avian Tapestry Expands: New Bird Species Grace Wetlands Conservation Of Kashmir Wetlands: Govt's Failure 'Serious Lapse', Says HC
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN11022024000215011059ID1107838124
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.