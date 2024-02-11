J&K Has 85,203 Msmes Run By Women: Govt

As per the data from the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises showed that J&K has 85,203 women-owned MSMEs as of 05 February 2024, with 80,523 under UDYAM and 4,680 under UAP.

“As informed by RBI, vide circular FIDD. MSME & BC 60/06.02.31/2015-16 dated August 27, 2015 on 'Streamlining flow of credit to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs)' for facilitating timely and adequate credit flow during their 'Life Cycle', banks have been advised to clearly delineate the procedure for disposal of loan proposals, with appropriate timelines, and to institute a suitable monitoring mechanism for reviewing applications pending beyond the specified period, without any compromise on due diligence requirements,” said the Ministry of MSMEs.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now