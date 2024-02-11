Parliament Okays Interim Budget 2024-25

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi – Parliament on Thursday completed the exercise of passing the interim Budget for 2024-25, with Rajya Sabha returning the Finance Bill 2024 and the relevant appropriation bills.
The Upper House also returned the appropriation bills related to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
The bills were returned to Lok Sabha after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply on the discussion.
On Wednesday, Lok Sabha passed these bills.
Rajya Sabha returned the Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2024; The Appropriation Bill, 2024; The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2024; The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2024; and The Finance Bill, 2024.
With Rajya Sabha returning all these money bills to Lok Sabha, the Budget process has been completed.
