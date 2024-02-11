               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Parliament Okays Interim Budget 2024-25


2/11/2024 8:29:26 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi – Parliament on Thursday completed the exercise of passing the interim Budget for 2024-25, with Rajya Sabha returning the Finance Bill 2024 and the relevant appropriation bills.
The Upper House also returned the appropriation bills related to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
The bills were returned to Lok Sabha after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply on the discussion.
On Wednesday, Lok Sabha passed these bills.
Rajya Sabha returned the Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2024; The Appropriation Bill, 2024; The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2024; The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2024; and The Finance Bill, 2024.
With Rajya Sabha returning all these money bills to Lok Sabha, the Budget process has been completed.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN11022024000215011059ID1107838110

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search