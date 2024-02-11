The Pharkiyan Top-Half Marathon

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) By Tani Khan

Embarking on a half marathon in the cold weather from Kralpora Kupwara to Pharkiyan Top is an exhilarating and challenging adventure. This route, however, demands special attention to security due to its proximity to the Line of Control (LOC). In this write-up, I will explore the unique aspects of this marathon, the precautions to be taken, and the incredible experience it offers.

The Route

The Half marathon from Kralpora Kupwara to Pharkiyan Top takes us through stunning landscapes, including snow-covered mountains, dense forests, and picturesque valleys. The route spans approximately 23 kilometers, offering a thrilling and scenic journey for runners.

Security Concerns

Given the route's proximity to the LOC, it is crucial to prioritize security during the marathon. Stringent security measures, including regular patrols and checkpoints, are put in place to mitigate any potential risks. Participants are advised to follow all instructions and guidelines provided by police and security personnel.

Make sure to get permission from the local police station.

Precautions for Cold Weather

Running in cold weather requires extra precautions to ensure the well-being of participants. Here are some essential tips to bear in mind:

1. Layered Clothing: Dress in layers to regulate body temperature. Start with a moisture-wicking base layer, add insulating layers, and top it off with a windproof and waterproof outer layer.

2. Proper Footwear: Wear shoes with good traction to prevent slipping on icy or snowy terrain. Consider using gaiters to keep snow out of your shoes.

3. Hydration and Nutrition: Cold weather can lead to dehydration, so it's vital to drink fluids regularly.

Consume energy-rich foods to maintain your energy levels throughout the marathon.

4. Protect Extremities: Wear gloves, a hat, and warm socks to protect your hands, head, and feet from the cold. Consider using hand warmers or foot warmers for added comfort.

5. Sun Protection: Even in cold weather, the sun's rays can be harmful. Apply sunscreen to exposed skin and wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.

The Incredible Experience

Despite the challenges, participating in the half marathon from Kralpora Kupwara to Pharkiyan Top offers a unique and unforgettable experience. The breathtaking beauty of the surroundings, coupled with the adrenaline rush of the marathon , creates an atmosphere of pure exhilaration. The camaraderie among fellow participants, the support from spectators, and the sense of accomplishment upon crossing the finish line make this marathon a truly remarkable event on the half marathon from Kralpora Kupwara to Pharkiyan Top in cold weather is a test of endurance and determination. While security concerns due to the route's proximity to the LOC are important, participants take necessary precautions to ensure safety. By following the recommended precautions for cold weather and embracing the incredible experience, runners can conquer this challenging marathon and create memories that will last a lifetime.