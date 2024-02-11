Toxic Masculinity In Indian Cinema And Its Implicit Danger

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Ayat Adil

In the vast tapestry of Indian cinema, the portrayal of women has been a contentious issue, with some films inadvertently perpetuating harmful stereotypes and toxic masculinity. Journeying through the corridors of time, classics like“Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”

and“Raanjhanaa” have etched themselves into Bollywood's legacy, yet they stand accused of normalising harassment and violence against women.

The cinematic landscape further unfolds with the 1993 masterpiece“Darr,” directed by Yash Chopra, where Shah Rukh Khan embodies a psychopathic stalker named Rahul. Despite refraining from glorifying Rahul's actions, the film's narrative structure and Khan's compelling performance inadvertently cultivate empathy, blurring the boundaries between toxic love and genuine emotion. This intricate dance exposes the delicate interplay between cinematic brilliance and the inadvertent perpetuation of problematic behaviours.

The repercussions of such portrayals transcend the reel world, infiltrating societal perceptions and attitudes. The normalisation of toxic masculinity, echoed in commercially successful films like“Kabir Singh” and“Animal,” draws criticism for fostering gender inequality, misogyny, and harmful stereotypes. These movies, despite their box office triumphs, face scrutiny for reducing women to mere objects of desire, posing a fundamental challenge to the essence of gender equality.

The insidious impact of movies showcasing toxic masculinity extends beyond entertainment, seeping into the minds of the Indian audience. A disconcerting trend emerges as audiences seemingly prefer narratives glorifying toxic masculinity over those advocating women empowerment. This shift raises concerns about a potential brainwashing effect, gradually normalising and even instigating the practice of toxic masculinity in their personal lives.

As films like“Kabir Singh” and“Animal” amass popularity, they mirror an audience demand for characters embodying aggression, dominance, and misogyny. This preference, when mirrored in real-life behaviours, contributes to a worrisome perpetuation of toxic attitudes and behaviours within society. The blurred line between reel and reality sees viewers inadvertently adopting or condoning behaviours that undermine gender equality and respect for women.











The film industry's pivotal role in shaping this narrative cannot be overlooked. The inadvertent blueprint provided by movies portraying toxic masculinity shapes individuals' perception of acceptable behaviour. The normalisation of such conduct in popular culture poses a risk of cementing harmful stereotypes and contributing to the persistence of gender-based violence and discrimination.

In the face of this stark reality, the Indian film industry must embark on a journey of reflection, acknowledging the impact it wields and the responsibility it bears. Beyond the allure of commercial success, filmmakers must be attuned to the potential consequences of perpetuating toxic masculinity on a wide scale. This self-reflection becomes a potent tool in steering the narrative towards stories that inspire positive change, challenge societal norms, and ultimately contribute to fostering a more equitable and respectful society.

As audiences continue to consume media content, a collective awakening becomes imperative. Viewers, as active participants in this cultural exchange, must critically assess the messages portrayed on screen. By consciously choosing films that advocate for women empowerment and challenge toxic masculinity, the audience can actively contribute to reshaping the narrative and fostering a society that values equality, respect, and the empowerment of all individuals, regardless of gender.

Yet, within this narrative, there are beacons of hope – films like“Manikarnika,”“Neerja,”“Mardaani,” and“English Vinglish” showcase dominant and strong female characters. However, the paradox emerges as Indian society, seemingly, doesn't show as much interest in these empowering narratives. The industry's struggle to balance audience preferences with responsible storytelling becomes glaring, questioning the societal dynamics that steer attention toward narratives portraying toxic masculinity.



The responsibility to challenge these norms transcends the confines of filmmakers alone. As consumers of media, the audience's critical engagement with content becomes paramount, demanding narratives that uplift and empower women. The ongoing dichotomy between movies showcasing toxic masculinity and those promoting women empowerment underscores the industry's struggle to balance entertainment and responsible storytelling. The evolving paradigm in Indian cinema calls for a collective effort from filmmakers, actors, writers, and audiences to create a positive impact on the industry and society as a whole. The journey towards a more inclusive and empowering representation of women is ongoing, with the hope for narratives that inspire change, challenge stereotypes, and herald a new era of equitable storytelling in the world of Indian cinema.

Views expressed are the author's own