Div Com Finalises Arrangements For Winter Games In Gulmarg

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Deputy Commissioner Budgam,

Secretary J&K Sports Council, Director Srinagar Airport Authority, CEO Gulmarg, RTO Kashmir, Addl Secretary AACL, Joint Director Information Kashmir, SSP Baramulla and officers of line departments.

Addressing the officers, Div Com directed concerned to make proper arrangements for the warm reception of participants at the Srinagar Airport amid the cultural presentations and performances.

He instructed for direct transportation of participants from Airport to Gulmarg under proper ROP.

Div Com directed all HoDs to identify accommodation

for their respective staff members whose services are required for smooth conduct of the national event.

Similarly, for the publicity of the event, Div Com enjoined on Secretary Sports Council to give wide publicity of 4th Edition of Khelo India Winter Games through hoardings from Srinagar Airport to the main

venue.

In view of snowfall, Div Com directed RTO Kashmir and Traffic Police to ensure that transporters must have anti-skid chains for their vehicles.

Director health Services of Kashmir was instructed to ensure availability of expert medical & paramedics staff at Gulmarg and Srinagar Airport besides ensure

availability of only approved medicines for players.

Also, PDD and PHE were directed to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and drinking water respectively besides

availability of field staff.

SMC was told to conduct cleanliness drive from Airport to Narbal while ULB was directed to ensure clean roads beyond the Narbal to Gulmarg.

CEO, GDA was directed to ensure availability of internet services by vendors for live broadcast of Khelo India events and operation of Ski lift for high altitude games.

