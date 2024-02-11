Sports Council Football Academy Wins AIFF Grassroots Award

“This recognition highlights the exceptional efforts and dedication of the academy in nurturing young talent and promoting grassroots football development in our region,” the JKSC said in a statement.“This academy is delivering national level footballers which is being recognised by All India Football Federation,” it added.

Various Kashmiri footballers from the academy have represented the Indian national team at various youth levels, becoming integral parts to international championship-winning teams.

The J&K Football Association also announced its delight at the award.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Ms. Nuzhat Gul, Secretary of the J&K Sports Council, for her visionary leadership and unwavering support in fostering a culture of excellence in football,” the FA said in a statement on Saturday.

“A special acknowledgment is also due to Majid Yousuf Dar, Javaid Ahmad, and all the coaches, staff, and officials associated with the SCFA for their tireless efforts and commitment to the development of grassroots football,” it added.

The award will be presented by former JKFA coordinator and chairman Wasim Aslam, representing AIFF, next week.

