Sports Council Football Academy Wins AIFF Grassroots Award

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR – The J&K Sports Council's football academy“Sports Council Football Academy – J&K” the prestigious Best Grassroots Academy award at the AIFF Grassroots Awards.
“This recognition highlights the exceptional efforts and dedication of the academy in nurturing young talent and promoting grassroots football development in our region,” the JKSC said in a statement.“This academy is delivering national level footballers which is being recognised by All India Football Federation,” it added.
ADVERTISEMENT
Various Kashmiri footballers from the academy have represented the Indian national team at various youth levels, becoming integral parts to international championship-winning teams.
The J&K Football Association also announced its delight at the award.
“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Ms. Nuzhat Gul, Secretary of the J&K Sports Council, for her visionary leadership and unwavering support in fostering a culture of excellence in football,” the FA said in a statement on Saturday. Read Also LG Lays Foundation Stone For Football Turf At Jagti Camp Football Fever Grips Kashmir Valley
“A special acknowledgment is also due to Majid Yousuf Dar, Javaid Ahmad, and all the coaches, staff, and officials associated with the SCFA for their tireless efforts and commitment to the development of grassroots football,” it added.
The award will be presented by former JKFA coordinator and chairman Wasim Aslam, representing AIFF, next week.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN11022024000215011059ID1107838100
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.