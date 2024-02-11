King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer: Buckingham Palace

“It is not prostate cancer, but was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the Palace said in a statement.

The type of cancer has not been revealed, but the King, 75, began“regular treatments” on Monday, the statement said.

Buckingham Palace said the King“remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible”.

He will postpone his public engagements and other senior royals are expected to stand in for him during his treatment.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” the statement said.

The King had a prostate procedure at a private London hospital more than a week ago.

He had chosen to go public about his prostate treatment to encourage more men to get prostate checks, the palace said at the time.

Global leaders wish

King

Charles III speedy recovery after his cancer diagnosis



Leaders of several countries have wished

King

Charles III a“speedy recovery” after Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer.

King

Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following his recent hospital procedure for a benign prostate enlargement, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday.

While the palace has not specified the form of cancer, it said the 75-year-old monarch has started treatment and remains“wholly positive”.

After the news about the monarch's health was out, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished

King

Charles a“speedy recovery”.

The prime minister led global well-wishes to the

King, posting on social media platform X,“Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery”.

“I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well,” he said.

The

King

has begun a schedule of regular treatments and has been advised to postpone his public-facing duties.

Former prime ministers Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Sir Tony Blair posted similar messages, with Johnson saying:“The whole country will be rooting for the

King

today.”

Across the Atlantic, US President Joe Biden said he was“concerned” about

King

Charles and planned to call him later.

The US president told reporters:“I'm concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis.

“I'll be talking

to him, God willing,” he said.

US former president Donald Trump called the

King

a“wonderful man, who I got to know well during my presidency”.

Writing on his Truth Social platform in all capital letters, he added:“We all pray that he has a fast and full recovery!”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said:“I like Canadians across the country and people around the world, I am thinking

of His Majesty

King

Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer.

“We're sending him our very best wishes – and hoping for a fast and full recovery”.

In the UK, messages poured in from across the political spectrum, with leaders of all the main parties wishing the

King

a full recovery.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted:“On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery.“

