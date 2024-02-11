Three Chargesheeted For Duping Farmers In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday filed a charge sheet here against three people, including a bank employee, for allegedly cheating farmers after promising handsome profit for their harvest, an official said.
The 604-page charge sheet was filed against two brothers - Sonu Gupta and Shashi Gupta (who is an employee of a bank) of R S Pura - and their neighbour Gourav Gupta in a local court, a spokesperson of the crime branch said.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said the case against the accused was filed in 2019 following a complaint lodged by Tirath Singh of Gadi Garh, claiming that a number of farmers were cheated of their harvest and hard-earned money.
Singh alleged that the trio, running different firms, collected the bulk of paddy and wheat from local farmers promising them a handsome profit but did not even pay the actual cost, thus swindling the money worth crores of rupees, the spokesperson said.
Initially, the case was registered at R S Pura Police Station and later transferred to the crime branch in Jammu for a detailed investigation, the official said, adding that during the investigation it was found that the accused were running three firms even as Shashi was an employee of J-K bank and had collected harvest from the farmers. Read Also Multi-Crore Investment Scam: One Accused Arrested, Six Others Identified Rs 1.70 Crore Fraud: Crime Branch Chargesheets Nagpur-Based Man
They also accepted cash deposits from the farmers on the pretext of high interest and finally cheated them, the spokesperson said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN11022024000215011059ID1107838092
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.