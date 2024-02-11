25 More E-Buses To Reach Srinagar By March

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With the increasing demand, the authorities have started the process to procure additional 25 electric buses for Srinagar while the officials stated that some among them have already reached Jammu.
Pertinently, the administration had announced the procurement of 200 e-buses, 100 each for Srinagar and Jammu cities. However, only 75 have been introduced so far while a process to introduce more 25 e-buses has been started.
Chief Engineer, Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), Er. Abdul Qayoom Kirmani, as per news agency KNO said that out of the initial target of 100 e-buses, only 75 e-buses are presently operational and that they are planning to procure around 25 more e-buses of 12 meter length.
“Of the 75 available smart e-buses for Srinagar city, three are designated as backup in the event of any issues with the operational fleet. 25 e-buses, most likely of 12 meter length, will be added to the existing bus fleet,” Chief Engineer SSCL stated.
He added that some among the total 25 have reached Jammu."Some of the buses have already reached Jammu and are under registration process. Once done with paper work they will be added to the fleet," he said, adding all the 25 e-buses are expected to reach Srinagar by March.
The officials said currently, the e-buses in operation offer a seating capacity of 23, with 17 seats allocated for men and 6 reserved for ladies and disabled passengers.
Er. Kirmani said that their eco-friendly mobility aims to bolster public transportation infrastructure in Srinagar for a better commuting experience.
He highlighted the importance of incorporating public feedback into their mobility initiatives, emphasizing the city's dedication to enhancing urban transportation accessibility.
“By expanding the e-bus fleet, Srinagar aims to not only reduce its carbon footprint but also provide convenient and reliable transportation options for commuters,” Er. Kirmani said.
