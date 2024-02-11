J & K Police Offers Cash Rewards For Info On Anti-Nationals

An official said that this initiative aims to encourage the public to play an active role in maintaining peace and security in the region.

He said the rewards range from Rupees 1,00,000 to Rupees 5,00,000 depending on the type of information provided. From locating trans-border tunnels used for illegal activities to sharing actionable intelligence about drone deliveries, the rewards are designed to incentivize individuals to come forward with crucial information.

The official said that by providing information on inter-state narcotic modules, communication with terrorist handlers, and individuals inciting others to join terrorist ranks, the public can contribute towards making Jammu and Kashmir a safer place for all.

He said that they can contact SSPs for easy communication, ensuring that the process is streamlined and efficient.

The official further added that together, we can make a difference and create a brighter and safer future for Jammu and Kashmir

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now