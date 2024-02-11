as part of collaborative efforts to promote legislative culture among legal professionals

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

9 February 2024: The Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), in collaboration with the Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI), unveiled a new book titled ‘Administrative Penalties for Criminal Offences’. The publication, authored by Ameena Al Fadala, a senior legal officer and head of the Health and Public Safety Legislation Division at the SLC, was released at a special event held at the SLC premises.



The launch of this book is part of the ongoing endeavours of the SLC and the DJI to enhance legislative awareness among legal professionals, concerned work teams, and other stakeholders. The book delves into a relatively new concept within local and regional legislative contexts. It focuses on administrative penalties imposed by executive authorities against individuals and entities violating laws and regulations in force with a view to maintaining discipline and ensuring compliance with local legislation. Furthermore, the book discusses the theoretical and philosophical foundations of these administrative penalties, along with their legal implications.



The book highlights the importance of administrative penalties and their constructive impact on society, and the ways in which the Emirati legislature addresses the issue of administrative penalties and their legal applications. Additionally, it explores the advantages of existing legislation, as well as the key shortcomings that impede their effective implementation.



His Excellency Ahmad bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, asserted that this book holds great significance as it introduces a comprehensive alternative approach to dealing with modern penalties for violations that do not merit criminal penalties due to their limited severity and gravity. Al Muhairi explained that the book is a valuable addition to the UAE legal and legislative resources, enlightening readers on alternative penalties to deter arbitrary enforcement. “This book is the result of close collaboration between the SLC and the DJI, demonstrating our joint dedication to disseminating legal knowledge and serving public interest,” he added.



Her Excellency Judge Dr. Ibtisam Ali Al-Badwawi, DJI Director General, said: “As a publishing house, the DJI is committed to nurturing the legal and judicial community. Through our ‘Shared Knowledge Initiatives’, we consistently provide diversified series of publications, studies, and academic research papers aimed at enriching the knowledge of the legal community. This empowers stakeholders within the judicial system by equipping them with the necessary resources to enhance their performance and expand their knowledge base.”



Al-Badawi pointed out that the launch of the ‘Administrative Penalties for Criminal Offences’ book in partnership with the SLC reflects the DJI’s commitment to nurturing legal researchers and celebrating their academic achievements aimed at enhancing legal awareness within society.



This launch marks the latest milestone in the collaboration between the SLC and the DJI. This partnership aims to establish a solid groundwork for the application of best practices that enhance legislative endeavours and establish a legal and judicial framework conducive to sustainable development in the UAE.





