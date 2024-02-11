Gymboree Play and Music Dubai to Host Sweetheart Party: A Heartwarming Celebration for Parents and Babies

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, Feb 2024 –

Gymboree Play and Music Dubai, the pioneer in early learning and play centers is excited to announce its upcoming Sweetheart Party on February 14th, creating a delightful atmosphere for parents and their little ones to celebrate love and joy together.

The Sweetheart Party at Gymboree Play and Music Dubai promises a delightful experience for parents and babies alike, featuring specially curated activities that create a sense of togetherness and bonding. The event will feature an art activity where the little ones can let their creativity flow freely. Additionally, story time will captivate their imaginations, transporting them to enchanting worlds through the magic of words. The Play Dough Factory will bring out the budding sculptors in each child, nurturing hands-on creativity.

The highlight of the event will be a special visit from Gymbo, the lovable Gymboree mascot, who brings boundless joy and laughter to the little ones. Children can also enjoy parachute time with bubbles, creating a magical experience. Additionally, attendees can indulge in delightful snacks and treats, adding a touch of sweetness to this heartwarming celebration.

"We are thrilled to host the Sweetheart Party at Gymboree Play and Music Dubai,” said Rumana Mowjee who is the Managing Partner at Gymboree Play & Music Dubai. “It's a fantastic opportunity for parents and babies to share special moments together in a loving and interactive setting. We believe in the power of play to strengthen the bond between parents and children, and this event is a testament to that belief," added Rumana.

To make this event even more accessible to families, Gymboree Play and Music Dubai is offering an exclusive entry fee of just AED 100 for parents-baby pair.





