Kashkan by Ranveer Brar to offer a 5-course meal with a captivating Valentine's Day theme

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE, February 2024: Kashkan by renowned chef Ranveer Brar is delighted to announce a special Valentine's Day celebration, featuring a sumptuous 5-course meal with a captivating Valentine's Day theme. Couples can indulge in an exquisite culinary journey that includes appetizers, a delectable main course, a tantalizing dessert, and a bubbly non-alcoholic drink, all for the exclusive price of AED 345.

Kashkan's Valentine's Day promotion is available exclusively on 14th February providing couples with an opportunity to savour the finest culinary delights in an enchanting setting. Whether it's a first date or a milestone anniversary, Kashkan promises an unforgettable dining experience that captures the essence of love.

That’s not all, it’s raining gold coins at Kashkan too. In response to the overwhelming love for Daal Kashkan, Kashkan will host a Lucky Draw for all diners, where three lucky winners will stand a chance to win the gold coins, adding a touch of luxury and excitement to the celebration. This gesture reflects the restaurant's gratitude for the incredible support and enthusiasm received from the customers.

To make reservations and secure a table for this romantic affair, couples are encouraged to contact Kashkan by Ranveer Brar in advance.





