Nextech 2024: Exploring Human Empowerment and Tech Revolution

(MENAFN- Times Internet) Delhi, February 9, 2024 ETHRWorld, the flagship digital platform for the HR vertical of The Economic Times, announces the much-anticipated Nextech HR Summit India 2024, set to happen on February 22-23, 2024, in Gurugram, India, and 23rd Feb online. This summit stands as a landmark event, convening industry luminaries to deliberate on the future of technology and its transformative impact on human efficiency and decision-making.

The theme for this year is ‘Road to Metasmart’, a topic that explores the transformative convergence of Meta and smart technologies to enhance our capabilities and elevate potential. Featuring over 55 speakers from diverse industries, the event will spotlight pivotal focus areas, including innovation, inclusion and sustainability, human enablement, and digital leadership. The overarching objective is to equip attendees with the insights and resources necessary to elevate their skill sets and foster continual learning and development in their workplaces.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Business Head, ET B2B HR Vertical, commented, "Nextech India HR Summit 2024 is set to illuminate the technological advancements and innovations that are poised to reshape the future of work and collaboration. It strategically aims to provide attendees with invaluable insights and resources, empowering them to navigate the evolving landscape of HR confidently."

Acknowledging the importance for businesses to adapt, evolve, and harness the vast potential of the Metasmart Era, the summit also entails meticulously curated masterclasses designed to encapsulate the core essence of fortifying HR strategies for the future landscape. Two masterclasses, titled “AI-Driven Workforce Planning for Metasmart Era” and “Agile Leadership: Nurturing Adaptive Teams Amid Rapid Technological Shifts” promise to provide invaluable insights for professionals to navigate the complexities of today's evolving workplaces. Like last year, this edition will also feature The Economic Times Human Capital Awards, a platform that brings together the best minds in the HR world.

Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop, emphasized the event's significance in the evolving HR landscape, stating, "In 2023, we witnessed a transformative shift in both the hiring and talent landscape. The demand for skill-based hiring has surged, allowing HR teams to leverage advanced technology for automation and, in turn, focus on critical aspects such as employer branding and engagement. The Nextech India HR Summit 2024 is an instrumental platform propelling these pivotal transformations."

The Nextech India HR Summit 2024 also has a Startup-Straight Up track, highlighting the pivotal role of startups in India's evolving business landscape. This dedicated platform within the summit aims to amplify the impact of startups by showcasing their disruptive ideas, sharing success stories, and engaging with key stakeholders. The track aligns with the theme "Road to Meta Smart," exploring how startups can leverage emerging technologies for sustainable business models.

The program welcomes a diverse audience, offering valuable insights into resilience, investor considerations, HR priorities, and economic impact. Through a robust agenda, it aims to equip startup founders and entrepreneurs with the knowledge to navigate the complexities of entrepreneurship successfully. Overall, the Startup-Straight Up track promises to be a catalyst for collaboration, innovation, and growth within the startup ecosystem, shaping the future of work in India.

Additionally, the Nextech India HR Summit boasts an impressive lineup of top speakers representing various industries. Renowned figures such as Max Blumberg, Data & People Analytics Visionary and Founder of Blumberg Partnership; Rajkamal Vempati, Head HR at Axis Bank, Aadesh Goyal, Global CHRO at Tata Communications; and Lakshmi C, MD-HR Lead at Accenture, among others, will grace the event. Their expertise and insights will enrich panel discussions and networking opportunities, enhancing the summit's value proposition for attendees





