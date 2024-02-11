Royal Commission for AlUla expands gaming initiative with new game promoting conservation of the Arabian Leopard

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) AlUla, Saudi Arabia, 11 February 2024: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has expanded its gaming initiative with Quest for Hope, centred on conservation of the Arabian Leopard.

The game will exist simultaneously on the Roblox and Decentraland platforms. Players will join a quest to find Arabian Leopards and reintroduce them to the wild.

Quest for Hope echoes RCU’s commitment to conservation of the Arabian Leopard, a species that the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) ranks as critically endangered in the wild.

RCU’s leopard-conservation measures include a captive-breeding programme at Taif, KSA, that has greeted several new cubs in recent years including one named Hope, born in 2022, and seven new additions during 2023.

The new challenge adds another layer of depth to RCU’s digital presence. Launched on the Metaverse in November 2022, from the start it has enabled virtual visitors to tour the interior of the monumental Tomb of Lihyan, Son of Kuza at Hegra – which UNESCO inscribed in 2008 as KSA’s first World Heritage Site.

Since its launch the Metaverse site has also added cutting-edge features such as a hot-air ballooning experience and a Saudi Tour cycling experience.





