stc concludes a cleaning campaign in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 10 January 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced the completion of a significant cleaning campaign, in line with the Company’s sustainability program titled “Small Move, Big Impact”, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality. The initiative marks an additional milestone under stc’s ongoing commitment to environmental preservation, especially through its extensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) framework and the recently launched sustainability program.

This initiative was organized for the stc family in the presence of stc’s Corporate Communications team represented by Abdullah Al Najdi and Mariam Al Kandari, with the focus area being in the Al Mutlaa desert, a popular area today for camping. With a spirit of environmental consciousness and community service, employees were invited to participate in the clean-up, providing them with an opportunity to actively contribute to the preservation of the local ecosystem. The event was met with great enthusiasm as employees eagerly signed up, demonstrating their commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement. stc’s sofara’a, the dedicated ambassadors selected by the Company known for their commitment to stc's values and community initiatives, were also present to help clean the area and motivate the participants.

The involvement of stc's employees demonstrates the ingrained values and culture of social responsibility and sustainable practices within the organization, reinforcing the importance of community engagement in environmental stewardship. Such initiatives have been consistently implemented by the Company to set a certain standard when it comes to environmental responsibility within the local community.

In a statement, stc expressed that such initiatives, as well as others, highlight the active engagement and deep commitment of its employees towards environmental and community welfare. The successful clean up campaign serves as a reflection of the organization’s culture, where such values are embodied in the actions of its workplace. The enthusiastic participation of employees in the campaign is a testament to their dedication to making a positive change in the community and the environment. In this regard, stc recognizes and appreciates the efforts of every employee who contributed to this initiative, demonstrating that collective action can lead to significant environmental benefits.

