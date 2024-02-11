Caleb Ewan clinches opening stage of the Tour of Oman

(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) MUSCAT, FEB 10: Australian rider Caleb Ewan of Jayco Al Ula team won the opening stage of the 13th edition of 2024 Tour of Oman which began on Saturday at Oman Across Ages Museum in Manah. The 30 years old produced an impressive show in the 181.5 km distance race which concluded at Oman Convention and Exhibition Center to claim the title of the stage. He controlled the first stage race leadership ahead of other rivals in the race. Syritsa Gleb from Astana Kazakhstan team won the white jersey as he was the best young rider while Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis of Burgos-BH team claimed the golden jersey and named as most active and aggressive rider during the race.



With his triumph, the race winner Caleb Ewan finished the race within the shortest time as he clocked four hours 23 minutes and 28 seconds. This allowed him to clinch the red jersey and he claimed the green jersey following his highest general points in the race till now.



“It is special moment for me finally as this victory is the first win for me in this season. I had few opportunities so far this year but I did not manage to win. I am happy with this triumph and looking for more in the forthcoming races. In general, the race was pretty easy but the hard part was at the middle with some climbs beside some windy at the end of the race,” the champions said.



“ The weather is very nice in Oman as it is not cold and it is not hot as well. It is the perfect weather for the riders to compete and show their top skills. It is expected to rain in the coming few days based on the weather predictions, but we hope as riders to have suitable climate to vie properly in the race,” the Australian rider ended



Caleb Ewan was the fastest in the mass gallop at the end of stage 1 of the Tour of Oman 2024 in front of the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre where he took his first victory since his return to Jayco Al Ula team. On a slightly rising final straight, the Australian ‘Pocket Rocket’ got the better of Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) in what could very well be the only opportunity for the sprinters this week in the Sultanate.

The star of Astana Kazakhstan team received the white jersey as he was the best young rider in the race while Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis of Burgos-BH team delivered the golden jersey as he was the most aggressive rider during the race following his led in the first sprint and being the second in the next sprint.



Mohsin Hani al Bahrani, CEO of the Automotive, Construction Equipment, and Renewable Energy cluster in MHD, the chief guest delivered the awards to the top winners in presence of Sheikh Faisal bin Humaid Al Qasimi, President of the Arab Cycling Federation and Saif bin Sebaa al Rushaidi, Chairman of

Oman Cycling Association, beside many other officials.



On Sunday, the second stage of the tour with 170.4 km will start from As Sifah and will conclude in Qurayat. The stage profile features some climbs in Arqi.







