Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Receives the Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary-General for Afghanistan


2/11/2024 8:18:46 AM

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 9 February, 2024

The‭ ‬Assistant‭ ‬Secretary-General‭ ‬for‭ Humanitarian,‭ ‬Cultural‭ ‬and‭ ‬Social Affairs, and the Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary-General for Afghanistan, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, was received on Friday, 09 February 2024, in Dushanbe, by His Excellency Mr. Sirojiddin MUHRIDDIN, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan.
After delivering a written message from the Secretary-General to H. E. the Minister, the two parties discussed the efforts of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Republic of Tajikistan to support the Afghan people, in light of the resolutions adopted by the Council of Foreign Ministers in this regard.
They also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest to Tajikistan and the OIC especially ‭ ‬in‭ ‬areas‭ ‬of‭ ‬humanitarian,‭ cultural and‭ ‬social‭ ‬‬affairs.‭ ‬They agreed to keep the momentum resulting from their fruitful cooperation while highlighting the commitment of Tajikistan to support OIC goals and its active role in hosting multiple OIC events.


