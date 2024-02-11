Hasin Jabbar Joins Airspsan As COO

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Hasin Jabbar, a senior travel trade personality of the country, has joined leading travel service provider Airspan Ltd. on February 1, 2024 as the Chief Operating Officer. Hasin carries with him more than forty years of experience in serving Vantage Group, one of the top-notch travel agency houses in the country in the senior management positions.

Welcoming him on board, Kazi Wahidul Alam, Managing Director of Airspan Ltd. Said,“We are really happy to have Hasin Jabbar in our family. I am confident that with his vast knowledge and experience in the travel business and his proven leadership capability he will be able guide the professional team of Airspan in exploring and aquiring new business for the company.”

Besides, Airspan Ltd. Hasin will also look after its OTA wing Buytickets.

