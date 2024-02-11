Azerbaijani MFA Congratulates Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Foreign Affairs Ministry congratulated Iran on the
occasion of the national holiday - Islamic Revolution's Victory
Day, Azernews reports, citing the X account of the
ministry.
"We believe that friendly neighborly relations between
Azerbaijan and Iran based on mutual respect, understanding, and
international law will contribute to regional development and
prosperity," the congratulation said.
