               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani MFA Congratulates Iran


2/11/2024 8:09:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Foreign Affairs Ministry congratulated Iran on the occasion of the national holiday - Islamic Revolution's Victory Day, Azernews reports, citing the X account of the ministry.

"We believe that friendly neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran based on mutual respect, understanding, and international law will contribute to regional development and prosperity," the congratulation said.

MENAFN11022024000195011045ID1107837978

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search