CEC To Present Presidential Election Results To Constitutional Court

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Central Election Commission's meeting will be held regarding the
extraordinary presidential elections, Azernews reports.
CEC will conclude the presidential elections and submit the
results to the Constitutional Court.
The Central Election Commission must ensure that the
presidential elections are concluded within 10 days from the day of
voting and that the results are submitted to the Constitutional
Court for approval.
By Article 103 of the Azerbaijani Constitution, the
President-elect takes the oath within 3 days from the day of the
Presidential elections' the results' official announcement by the
Constitutional Court.
