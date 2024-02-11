               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
CEC To Present Presidential Election Results To Constitutional Court


2/11/2024 8:09:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Central Election Commission's meeting will be held regarding the extraordinary presidential elections, Azernews reports.

CEC will conclude the presidential elections and submit the results to the Constitutional Court.

The Central Election Commission must ensure that the presidential elections are concluded within 10 days from the day of voting and that the results are submitted to the Constitutional Court for approval.

By Article 103 of the Azerbaijani Constitution, the President-elect takes the oath within 3 days from the day of the Presidential elections' the results' official announcement by the Constitutional Court.

