Two Cops Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Beryslav district of Kherson region on Saturday, a Russian FPV killer drone attacked two police officers.

Both were taken to hospital after sustaining light injuries, the National Police press service reports, according to Ukrinform.

Also, the Russians launched an airstrike targeting Chervonyi Maiak. Four bombs hit the village, destroying a house and damaging another six.

Tokarivka, Kyzomys, and a number of other settlements, also came under enemy fire. A house was destroyed in the latter village. In Shyroka Balka, a Russian drone hit a private car, inflicting damage.

Mobile fire groups destroyed half ofthat attacked Kyiv region overnight – commander

In the city of Kherson, several private garages and vehicles went ablaze as a result of enemy strikes.

A number of city districts were shelled.

Police investigators have initiated another 15 criminal proceedings into the war crimes Russia's invasion forces had committed in Kherson region.

Ukraine's air defenses destroy 40 out of 45 Shahed UAVs overnight

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on February 10, the Russians shelled the village of Tokarivka, Kherson region. The strike killed a local woman, 68, leaving her son seriously injured.