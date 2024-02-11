Türkiye's Grand National Assembly Chairman Comments On Anti-Azerbaijani PACE Resolution

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Chairman of the
Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus has made a
statement regarding the resolution adopted by the Parliamentary
Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on the refusal to ratify
the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation, the Milli Majlis
(Parliament) of Azerbaijan told Trend .
The statement laments the failure to confirm the authority of
the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE and emphasizes that Azerbaijan,
having been a member of the Council of Europe since 2001, has
significantly contributed to upholding the organization's
fundamental principles through its efforts and cooperation over the
years. Azerbaijan has also played a pivotal role in key missions
such as preserving cultural diversity and fostering intercultural
dialogue. The decision made by PACE signifies the exclusion of a
Council of Europe member country from PACE activities.
The document highlights that amidst escalating geopolitical
tensions, political disputes, and global conflicts, the importance
and influence of multilateral diplomacy should not diminish. PACE
should serve as a forum for dialogue and collaboration rather than
conflict, emphasizing the need for continued strength and relevance
in this regard.
The credentials of Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE were
challenged on the opening day of the 2024 winter plenary session.
Frank Schwabe, who heads the German delegation to PACE, proposed to
deny the Azerbaijani delegation's credentials because Azerbaijan
allegedly "organized the expulsion of Armenians from Karabakh".
Thus, PACE was dissatisfied with the fact that they were "not
invited" to observe the presidential elections to be held on
February 7. Before that, in October 2023, the PACE adopted a
one-sided and biased resolution regarding localized anti-terrorist
measures undertaken by Azerbaijan in Karabakh.
