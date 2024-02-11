Türkiye's Grand National Assembly Chairman Comments On Anti-Azerbaijani PACE Resolution

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus has made a statement regarding the resolution adopted by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on the refusal to ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation, the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan told Trend .

The statement laments the failure to confirm the authority of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE and emphasizes that Azerbaijan, having been a member of the Council of Europe since 2001, has significantly contributed to upholding the organization's fundamental principles through its efforts and cooperation over the years. Azerbaijan has also played a pivotal role in key missions such as preserving cultural diversity and fostering intercultural dialogue. The decision made by PACE signifies the exclusion of a Council of Europe member country from PACE activities.

The document highlights that amidst escalating geopolitical tensions, political disputes, and global conflicts, the importance and influence of multilateral diplomacy should not diminish. PACE should serve as a forum for dialogue and collaboration rather than conflict, emphasizing the need for continued strength and relevance in this regard.

The credentials of Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE were challenged on the opening day of the 2024 winter plenary session. Frank Schwabe, who heads the German delegation to PACE, proposed to deny the Azerbaijani delegation's credentials because Azerbaijan allegedly "organized the expulsion of Armenians from Karabakh". Thus, PACE was dissatisfied with the fact that they were "not invited" to observe the presidential elections to be held on February 7. Before that, in October 2023, the PACE adopted a one-sided and biased resolution regarding localized anti-terrorist measures undertaken by Azerbaijan in Karabakh.