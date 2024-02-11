               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission Announces Latest Presidential Election Results (PHOTO)


2/11/2024 8:08:13 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan is holding a press briefing, Trend reports.

The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7, and seven candidates ran in the election.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.













