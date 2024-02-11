Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission Announces Latest Presidential Election Results (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Central
Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan is holding a press
briefing, Trend reports.
The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place
on February 7, and seven candidates ran in the election.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
