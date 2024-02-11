Azerbaijan's CEC Cancels Voting Results At Some Polling Stations - Deputy Chairman

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Central Electoral Commission of Azerbaijan has annulled the voting results in some polling stations, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Rovzat Gasimov said today during a briefing, Trend reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.