Azerbaijan's CEC Cancels Voting Results At Some Polling Stations - Deputy Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Central
Electoral Commission of Azerbaijan has annulled the voting results
in some polling stations, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election
Commission Rovzat Gasimov said today during a briefing, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN11022024000187011040ID1107837970
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.