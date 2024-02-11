               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's CEC Cancels Voting Results At Some Polling Stations - Deputy Chairman


2/11/2024 8:08:11 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Central Electoral Commission of Azerbaijan has annulled the voting results in some polling stations, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Rovzat Gasimov said today during a briefing, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN11022024000187011040ID1107837970

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search