Jordan Condemns Terrorist Attack In Somalia

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 11 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates denounced on Sunday a terrorist attack targeting a military base in Somalia, which led to the loss of three members of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces and an officer from the Bahrain Defense Force, along with several injuries, as they fulfilled their training duties for the Somali Armed Forces.The ministry's official spokesperson Sufian Qudah extended heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, while also wishing a swift recovery to the injured.Qudah reiterated Jordan's unwavering support for Somalia, condemning unequivocally all manifestations of violence and terrorism.