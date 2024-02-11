Najjar Stresses Need To Foster School-Based Cultural Dimension

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 11 (Petra) - Minister of Culture, Haifa Najjar, stressed the importance of consolidating the school-driven cultural, educational and value dimensions.Najjar also noted importance of documentation and indexing processes as a basis for making policies, especially in educational areas.Najjar made the remarks during her participation Sunday in the main dialogue of the 3rd and final day within activities of 12th educational forum of the "Tamam" project, in collaboration with the American University of Beirut and the Tamam Schools Association in Jordan.Additionally, Najjar urged schools should become "a beacon for dialogue, diversity and human values, and connected to a cultural and societal dimension."The minister stressed the importance of the role of researchers and academics in making society-focused policies, especially in educational fields.Policy maker, she noted, should be "close to creative people in various types of creativity," stressing necessity of networking with various concerned parties.