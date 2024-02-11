Israel Arrested 6,950 Palestinians In West Bank Since October 7

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Feb. 11 (Petra) -Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Society Prisoner's Club said Israel arrested a total of 6,950 Palestinians since October 7 in the West Bank.In a joint statement on Sunday, the two organizations noted the Israeli occupation continues its systematic arrest campaigns, which escalated in an unprecedented way after October 7.Since Friday dawn until Sunday morning, Israel arrested at least 12 Palestinians from the West Bank, including former detainees, in Hebron, particularly in Beit Ummar town, as at least 30 Palestinians suffered field investigations, the statement pointed out.Meanwhile, the statement added that the remaining arrests were carried out in Jericho, Tulkarm, and Bethlehem governorates.