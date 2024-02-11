J&K’S GDP Has Increased In Last 4 Years Due To Reforms: L-G

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 11 (IANS) J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that the GDP of the UT increased from Rs 1.6 lakh crore in 2018-2019 to Rs 2.64 lakh crore in 2021-2022, during the last four years due to the reforms brought by the administration.

During his media interaction on Budget 2024-2025, Sinha said that some people will continue to do politics be it the reservations to SCs or land to the landless.

“Let them do their job and we will do our job,” he said.

Speaking about the vote on account of budget 2024-2025 in the Parliament, Sinha said that the economic condition of J&K is much better than what it was earlier.

“Our administration's efforts have been to increase capital expenditure and decrease the revenue expenditure. The revenue expenditure of J&K is Rs 80,000 crore as a vast portion goes into salaries of employees while capital expenditure has recorded a quantum jump of Rs 38,000 crore from Rs 11,000 crore,” Sinha said while addressing a press conference in Jammu.

He said now J&K has fully integrated with the Union of India and there is zero tolerance against terrorism while the Tricolor runs high across Kashmir.

On J&K Bank, he said that this once Rs 1,200 crore loss institution is running now as a Rs 1,300 crore profit institution. He hoped the Bank's profit will touch Rs 1,800 crore this fiscal year.

--IANS

sq/dan