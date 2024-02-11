Britin`s military scraps tattoo prohibition

(MENAFN) In a significant policy shift, the United Kingdom Royal Air Force (RAF) has recently announced the abandonment of its longstanding ban on hand tattoos for both new recruits and existing personnel. Forces News reported on Thursday that an internal briefing addressed to senior RAF commanders and recruiters outlined the reversal, citing a desire to align with modern societal norms and the inclusion policies of the Royal Navy and Army.



According to the memo, a notable number of potential recruits had previously been deemed ineligible to join the RAF due to tattoos that ran afoul of the previous policy, although the exact figures were not disclosed. The RAF spokesperson explained that this change was consistent with the organization's commitment to inclusivity, ensuring representation of the diverse society it serves. The decision also brings the RAF's tattoo policy more in line with those of its military counterparts.



The new policy signifies a departure from the RAF's previous stance, which explicitly prohibited hand tattoos unless they could be covered by a wedding ring. Since 2019, the RAF had already allowed tattoos on the eyebrows and neck, provided they remained concealed in uniform and did not extend beyond the natural hairline. The Royal Navy and Army have historically permitted hand tattoos but maintained restrictions on visible facial and neck tattoos, equating them to features that would appear in a passport photo. Additionally, both branches prohibit piercings and modifications that significantly alter one's appearance, such as large gauged earlobes. All three branches of the military maintain a collective ban on tattoos deemed obscene, offensive, sexually explicit, violent, drug-related, or political.



Notably, the RAF did not disclose the number of recruits turned away in the past due to excessive body art. The broader British military has faced recruitment challenges, consistently falling short of targets each year since 2010, according to the Ministry of Defense.



The RAF's decision to lift the tattoo ban represents a strategic move to adapt its policies to evolving societal norms, fostering inclusivity while aligning with its sister branches in the military. The move is likely to be seen as a positive step towards attracting a more diverse pool of recruits and addressing longstanding recruitment challenges faced by the British military.





MENAFN11022024000045015687ID1107837949