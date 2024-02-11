Russian gasoline manufacturing dropped in January

(MENAFN) In a recent development reported by Kommersant, Russia experienced a nearly 2 percent year-on-year decrease in gasoline production in January, attributed to both an accident at a major processing plant and Ukrainian drone attacks targeting multiple refineries. Industry data indicates that the production of all fuel types declined by 1.8 percent, totaling 3.49 million tons last month. While domestic supplies increased by 6.5 percent to over three million tons, exports saw a significant slump of 31.5 percent, amounting to just 442,300 tons, with major oil companies reducing shipments.



Lukoil, Russia's largest private oil company, reportedly slashed fuel exports sixfold, primarily due to an accident at its Nizhny Novgorod oil refinery. This facility, responsible for supplying gasoline to the Moscow region, is facing uncertainties regarding when it will resume operations, as crucial equipment is subject to Western sanctions.



As a result, experts from the energy analytics firm Kpler anticipate a further decline in February gasoline exports from Russia, influenced by reduced output. North African countries and Nigeria are expected to be the hardest hit by the disruptions in Russian gasoline production and export. This article delves into the specifics of the challenges faced by the Russian refining industry, examining the implications of accidents and external factors on domestic and international fuel supplies.







