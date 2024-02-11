5-year-old Palestinian girl dies after being trapped in car for 12 days in Israeli attacks

(MENAFN) A 5-year-old Palestinian girl, Hind Rajab, who was trapped in a car with her deceased relatives following an Israeli attack in Gaza last month, has been discovered dead.



The incident occurred on January 29 when Hind, along with her uncle, his wife, and their four children, were escaping conflict in northern Gaza and came under Israeli fire, as reported by the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).



“The child [Hind Rajab] and everyone in the car were found killed by the Israeli Army near the Fares petrol station in the Tal Al-Hawa area, southwest of Gaza City, after about two weeks of her unknown fate due to the Israeli military operation in the area,” As per Khader Al Za’anoun, a Palestinian journalist affiliated with a US-based news agency, who communicated with the child's grandfather.



The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) additionally verified the passing of two ambulance workers who were dispatched to rescue the girl.



“The occupation deliberately targeted the Red Crescent crew despite obtaining prior coordination to allow the ambulance to reach the location to rescue the girl Hind,” the release mentioned.



Following the occurrence, the news agency promptly provided the Israeli military with details about the incident last Friday, including coordinates provided by the Palestine Red Crescent Society. In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that they were "unfamiliar with the incident described."

