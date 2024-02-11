(MENAFN) Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has publicly denounced journalist Tucker Carlson, labeling him a "traitor" for his perceived failure to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin during a recent interview. In a video posted on social media, Johnson expressed concern about what he deemed a "tissue of lies," particularly regarding the idea that Putin is destined to succeed in Ukraine, emphasizing his belief that the Russian leader is "doomed to fail."

Johnson, who resigned in 2022 amid scandals related to his government's handling of Covid-19 rules, urged his followers to read his detailed condemnation of Carlson's interview with Putin in the Daily Mail. The op-ed repeatedly drew parallels with Adolf Hitler, accusing Carlson of being a "traitor to journalism" for essentially playing "Dictaphone to the dictator."



According to Johnson, Putin's historical explanations in the interview amounted to a "mixture of semi-masticated Wikipedia and outright falsehood," asserting that the Russian president contradicted his own narrative through "reckless and criminal violence" against Ukraine.



The former prime minister criticized Carlson for not asking "tough questions" or holding Putin accountable for alleged atrocities committed by the Russian military, such as torture, rapes, and attacks on kindergartens—claims often raised by Ukraine's supporters without clear evidence.



One of Johnson's main objections was Carlson's suggestion that the United Kingdom government persuaded Ukrainians to continue fighting rather than surrender to Putin in the spring of 2022. Johnson vehemently denied this, claiming that every member of the Ukrainian government would confirm that it was Kiev's decision to reject a peace treaty.



The public condemnation highlights the broader implications of media coverage and political discourse surrounding the conflict in Ukraine, with Johnson's critique focusing on perceived shortcomings in Carlson's interviewing approach and the potential impact on public perception. The article explores the nuances of the disagreement, shedding light on the complex dynamics between journalists, political figures, and international relations.





MENAFN11022024000045015687ID1107837941