Iran’s Isfahan province reports export of 1.909M tons of goods in 10 months

(MENAFN) During the initial ten months of the current Iranian calendar year spanning from March 21, 2023, to January 20, 2024, Isfahan province reported the export of 1.909 million tons of goods valued at USD1.197 billion, according to a provincial official's announcement.



Rasoul Kouhestani-Pajouh, the director-general of the province's customs department, highlighted a five percent decline in export value while noting a nine percent increase in export weight compared to the previous year.



Major destinations for products exported from Isfahan province during the specified period included Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Additionally, the province reported the importation of 134,461 tons of goods valued at USD608.434 million, indicating a 10 percent rise in import value and a 25 percent growth in import weight year-on-year.



China, the UAE, Turkey, Germany, and Italy emerged as the primary sources of imports for Isfahan province during the ten-month period.



In broader context, Mohammad Rezvani-Far, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), revealed that Iran exported 113 million tons of non-oil goods valued at USD40.5 billion during the same ten-month timeframe. Rezvani-Far noted a nine percent growth in non-oil export weight but highlighted an 11 percent decline in export value compared to the previous year.



Furthermore, the country exported USD29.9 billion worth of crude oil during the specified period, marking a 10 percent increase year-on-year. These figures underscore the intricate dynamics and trends within Iran's export and import sectors, reflecting both challenges and opportunities in the global market landscape.

MENAFN11022024000045015839ID1107837921