JSMO Received 1, 030 Product Quality Complaints In 2023-Director

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 11 (Petra)- Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO), Abeer Al-Zuhair, said it received 1,030 complaints last year.Al-Zuhair also called on citizens to send grievances for JSMO's various platforms related to product quality in the local market in the event of any defects.According to JSMO data obtained by "Petra" during 2024, a total of 109 establishments were referred to the Public Prosecutor for breaching Standardization and Metrology Law No. 22 of 2000 and its amendments.The JSMO also referred 12 fuel stations to the Public Prosecutor, of which 11 were shut down, while 1 was warned, as well as 14 diesel tankers, 1 gas agency, and 6 commercial stores due to tampering with scales, the data showed.In an interview with "Petra," Al-Zuhair said JSMO carried out 3,650 inspection and monitoring tours on local markets and factories in the Kingdom's various governorates.She added that JMSO workers issued 14 closure decisions and 66 warnings for establishments countrywide, as part of its continuous endeavor to protect the consumer and provide safe products, which conform to specifications.