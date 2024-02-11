Department Of Palestinian Affairs Launches New E-Service Platform

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb.11 (Petra) - The Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA) recently launched an online platform for service recipients from citizens in Palestinian refugee camps in the Kingdom.In a statement Sunday, DPA Director General, Rafiq Khirfan, said the platform aims to save effort and time for service recipients, adding that the portal completed the one-year trial period and its official launch began at the beginning of 2024.The platform, he noted, features 33 e-services for service recipients, primarily application to benefit from Royal benefactions and entry measures of people from the Gaza Strip.Khirfan added that the portal also offers regulatory services, mainly building permits, electricity and water works licenses, and other packages to streamline transactions for citizens and spare time and effort.Beneficiaries can benefit from services by logging into the DPA's website, creating an account and then submitting a request to receive the desired service, he pointed out.