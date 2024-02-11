Jordanian Youth Delegation Joins SWY Program In Japan For Global Exchange

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 11 (Petra) - A Jordanian delegation from the Ministry of Youth participated in the 35th edition of the Ship for World Youth Leaders (SWY) program in Japan.The program, featuring youth delegations from various countries worldwide, aims to foster global youth communication, exchange experiences and knowledge, explore diverse cultures, and share youth perspectives.Initially, the Jordanian delegation engaged remotely in the program's first phase, which comprised youth cultural seminars and dialogues conducted via video calls. Later, they actively participated in the program's second phase aboard the ship Nippon Maru within Japanese territorial waters.Throughout the events, the delegation showcased Jordan's youth experience in sustainable development areas, including economic empowerment, community participation, disaster protection, and women's empowerment.On board the ship, the delegation organized an exhibition and hosted a "Jordanian Day" event. This event featured a promotional video highlighting Jordan's significant historical and tourist sites, Jordanian products, and an introduction to Jordanian heritage clothing.