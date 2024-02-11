Gaza Ministry Reports 112 Deaths On 128Th Day Of Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 11 (Petra) - The Gaza Ministry of Health has reported 14 tragic "massacres" perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the loss of 112 lives and leaving 173 individuals wounded within the past 24 hours.In its daily update on casualties resulting from the ongoing Israeli aggression spanning 128 days, the Ministry disclosed that numerous bodies remain trapped under debris and on streets, with the occupation obstructing ambulance and civil defense teams from reaching them.Medical sources confirmed the transfer of five bodies to Nasser Hospital following Israeli airstrikes targeting areas west of Khan Yunis.The death toll from the Israeli onslaught on Gaza since October 7 has surged to 28,176 fatalities, with 67,784 individuals sustaining injuries.Abdel Jalil Hanjal, spokesperson for the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), revealed that since Sunday morning, occupation forces have been indiscriminately firing upon Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, impeding the movement of civilians.According to Palestinian sources, Hanjal highlighted the occupation's obstruction of oxygen supply to Al-Amal Hospital. He underscored the plight of 40 displaced individuals out of 7,000 who remain stranded inside the hospital, facing imminent peril.The PRCS detailed the occupation's deliberate targeting of Al-Amal Hospital's main entrance, resulting in structural damage and rendering the lone available ambulance inoperable after occupation forces confiscated the keys to all ambulances.A PRCS team lost their lives when their vehicle was bombed by the occupation forces while attempting to rescue a young Gazan girl named Hind, who was trapped inside a vehicle. Despite prior coordination allowing the ambulance to reach the site, the occupation flagrantly targeted the vehicle upon its arrival.