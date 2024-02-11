African Union (AU) Special Representative Visits African Union Transition Mission In Somalia (ATMIS) Personnel Admitted In Nairobi Hospitals

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The African Union Special Representative for Somalia and Head of ATMIS, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, has visited ATMIS personnel admitted to various hospitals in Nairobi, Kenya.

The visit aimed to boost the morale of ATMIS personnel who are evacuated from the mission area in Somalia, to Kenyan hospitals for specialised treatment and care for various medical conditions.

Ambassador Souef was accompanied by Col. Dr Benard Mukuria, the ATMIS Military Liaison Officer and Welfare Coordinator from Kenya.

The Head of ATMIS interacted with the health workers who are taking care of the ATMIS personnel and shared their assessment of the patients' medical conditions.

“The patients are in a stable situation. We interacted with the medical doctors who are taking care of them. And the patients themselves are happy with the treatment and some have been discharged,” said Ambassador Souef.

He added,“We brought to them a message of support from the ATMIS mission leadership and the African Union leadership. We appreciate the good work they are performing in the mission especially their support to the Somali Security Forces to defeat Al-Shabaab.”

Col. Dr Mukuria

said that the patients had accessed the best treatment and care provided by qualified medical professionals and were set to be discharged from hospital.

“I wish them all the best. We are very proud of them. They are making sure that we have peace in the region, peace in Somalia and peace in the rest of the world. May God keep on giving them strength and bless them and keep their families safe while they are serving us.” Said Col Dr Mukuria.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).