Real Madrid clinched a decisive 4-0 victory over Girona, putting an end to Girona's impressive run in the Spanish La Liga during their week 24 match on Saturday.



The game saw Real Madrid's attacker, Vinicius Jr., making a significant impact early on by scoring the opening goal in the sixth minute at Santiago Bernabeu. Following Vinicius Jr.'s lead, the team's young English star, Jude Bellingham, capitalized on an assist from Vinicius Jr. to extend the lead to 2-0 by the 35th minute, shaping the first half's outcome.



As the second half commenced, both Bellingham and Real Madrid maintained their aggressive playstyle. Bellingham, the star midfielder, showcased his prowess once again by netting another goal in the 54th minute. Building on the momentum, Brazilian attacker Rodrygo converted a well-executed assist from Vinicius into another goal for Real Madrid in the 61st minute.



Despite their dominant performance, Real Madrid's Spanish forward, Joselu, missed an opportunity to further solidify their lead by failing to convert a penalty kick into a goal in the 91st minute.



Following this victory, Real Madrid reinforced their position at the top of the Spanish La Liga standings with 61 points. Meanwhile, Girona, despite their commendable efforts, fell short with 56 points after enduring their third defeat in the league this season.

