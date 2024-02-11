Azerbaijan's CEC To Present Results Of Presidential Election To Constitutional Court

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Central
Election Commission of Azerbaijan will sum up the results of the
presidential election held in Azerbaijan on February 7, Trend reports.
At the current meeting of the Central Election Commission, the
results of the presidential election were discussed. The results
will be submitted to the Constitutional Court.
The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place
on February 7, and seven candidates ran in the election.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev led in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of
93.35 percent of the ballots.
The other contenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the
votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received
two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat
Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53
percent of the votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
MENAFN11022024000187011040ID1107837909
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.