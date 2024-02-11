AMADA Employees Visiting Turkish Anti-Doping Commission

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency's employees (AMADA)
visited the Turkish Anti-Doping Commission (TDMK), Azernews reports.
Mehmet Yogurtcuoglu, the deputy general director of TDMK,
welcomed the guests, informed them about the anti-doping policy
implemented by Turkiye, and drew attention to the importance of the
two countries' joint action in this field.
Then the guests were filled in about the doping control process
timing, and the evaluation of the results.
There was an exchange of ideas about the working principles and
test planning of TDMK's various departments.
