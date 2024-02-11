Kuwait Amir Receives Bhutanese King

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Sunday King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his delegation on their official visit to the country. (end) fk

