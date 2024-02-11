Kuwait PM Sends Congratulation Cable To Salvadoran President

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulation to President Nayib Bukele of the Republic of El Salvador on the occasion of electing him as a president of the nation. (end) aaf

