Kuwait Amir Congratulates El Salvador's Pres. On Winng Elections

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Sunday sent a cable to President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele congratulating him on being elected as president. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished him good health and further progress and prosperity for El Salvador and its friendly people. (end) aab

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.