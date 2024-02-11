Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3137441 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Sunday King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his delegation on their official visit to the country.

3137388 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah -- the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces -- will patronize and attend the graduation ceremony for the 23rd batch of cadets at Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy 10:00 a.m. local-time Monday.

3137422 KUWAIT -- The Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) signed on Sunday a contract with the German company LEONARDO to execute three projects at Kuwait International Airport worth KD eight million (about USD 25.9 million).

3137391 CAIRO -- Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud strongly condemned on Sunday the terrorist attack in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which killed Emirati officers, calling on the authorities to immediately investigate the incident.

3137435 CAIRO -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abulgheit mourned on Sunday death of three UAE military servicemen and a Bahraini military officer who died as a result of a terrorist act in Somalia.

3137439 CAIRO -- Somalia on Sunday utterly rejected the "invalid" memo inked between Ethiopia and Somaliland last January as it constituted explicit breach of the Somalia's sovereignty and territorial sanctity. (end)



rk











MENAFN11022024000071011013ID1107837871