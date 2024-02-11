GCC Secretary General Condoles Emirates, Bahrain Over Soldiers' Deaths In Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassem Al-Budaiwi offered his condolences, Sunday, to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain over several deaths and injuries of their armed forces in Somalia in a terrorist attack.

In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi stressed that these terrorist acts undermine the region's security and stability, and are against all international laws, strongly condemning the attack that claimed the innocent lives.

He offered his sincere condolences to the victims' families and wished speedy recovery for the injured. (end)

